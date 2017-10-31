As France emergency rule ends, Macron defends new anti-terrorism law

President Emmanuel Macron defended new security legislation on Tuesday, saying Islamist militants still posed a serious threat to France as a two-year state of emergency comes to an end.



Speaking to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, eastern France, Macron said "jihadist terrorism" remained the biggest security threat to France.



The government says the state of emergency has helped intelligence agencies to thwart more than 30 attacks.



Macron said the new legislation would be reviewed and adapted as needed two years from now.

