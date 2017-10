A file photo taken on August 22, 2015 shows French police standing guard along the platform next to a Thalys train of French national railway operator SNCF at the main train station in Arras, northern France. Belgian police held four people on October 30, 2017 over the 2015 attack on a high-speed Thalys train to Paris in which an Islamic State extremist shot and seriously wounded a passenger before being overpowered. (AFP/PHILIPPE HUGUEN)