TED: Phones and drones transforming health care

In the developing world, basic health care is often a challenge – let alone expensive medical screening or tests for easily treatable, preventable illnesses.



The drones, which drop boxed packs of blood slowly to the earth via a paper parachute, now deliver 20 percent of blood supply outside the capital Kigali.



In one case a 24-year old woman bleeding out after childbirth was saved after several emergency flights in a row delivered more blood than is contained in one human body – which was all transfused into her.



Last week, Tanzania's Health Ministry announced they would use the same technology to deliver a variety of medical products from four distribution centers via drone in what is set to be the largest autonomous delivery system anywhere in the world.

...