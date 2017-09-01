1st foreign victim of South Sudan hotel rampage testifies

The only foreigner to come forward and testify in a high-profile South Sudan trial where army troops are accused of gang-rape and murder in a hotel rampage a year ago is urging other survivors to speak up, especially men.



Twelve South Sudanese soldiers are accused of gang-raping five foreigners, killing a local journalist while forcing survivors to watch and looting the Terrain hotel compound in the capital, Juba.



The Italian woman, who had been working in the humanitarian sector in South Sudan, said she was afraid to return to the unstable East African nation because she was frightened the assault could happen again.



Human rights workers monitoring the trial have praised the woman's decision to return to South Sudan to give her testimony.

