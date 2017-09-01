New Orleans' Katrina challenges may hold lessons for Houston

As the murky flood waters of Hurricane Katrina were slowly pumped out of New Orleans in 2005, the challenges the city faced were only beginning to come into focus.



Some public figures questioned whether New Orleans would, even should, survive.



As Houston confronts its own challenges following Harvey, New Orleans' challenges could prove instructive.



Amid the finger-pointing, rampant second-guessing and government investigations, there has been plenty of blame to go around for the suffering of New Orleans after Katrina.



Chertoff seemed unaware in a television interview that an estimated 20,000 people had taken refuge in a sweltering convention center in New Orleans.



Katrina destroyed 134,000 homes and apartments in New Orleans.



The FEMA trailers eventually housed 114,000 people, according to The Data Center of New Orleans.



After Katrina, New Orleans became a smaller and whiter city.



New Orleans now copes with a dearth of low-income housing.

...