Colombian police kill top drug-trafficking fugitive

Security forces in Colombia have killed one of its most-wanted drug fugitives, the alleged No. 2 leader of a ruthless criminal network that arose from disbanded right-wing paramilitary groups to become the nation's largest drug-trafficking organization.



Gulf clan capo Roberto Vargas, best known by his alias "the hawk," was slain in an operation by an elite commando unit near his base in the Gulf of Uraba region of northern Colombia.



More than 1,500 members of Colombia's security forces have been trailing the Gulf clan's top leaders for over two years.



Vargas had 22 arrest orders for crimes including murder, extortion and drug trafficking, mirroring Colombia's bloody recent history and the sometimes blurred lines between criminal activity and political insurgence.

...