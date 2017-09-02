Australia, East Timor reach agreement on maritime border

Australia and East Timor have reached a breakthrough agreement on a maritime border, ending a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.



The existing maritime boundary is aligned with Australia's continental shelf, but East Timor has long argued the border should lie half way between it and Australia -- placing much of the Greater Sunrise fields under its control.



Australia had previously resisted renegotiating a permanent border but under pressure from the United Nations has agreed to enter talks with East Timor.



Australia Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the agreement was a "landmark day" in the relationship between Timor-Leste and Australia.

