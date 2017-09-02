Gunmen kill 2 in attack on Pakistan opposition politician: police

Unknown gunmen Saturday killed a 10-year-old boy and a guard and wounded four others when they fired at an opposition politician in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, police said.



The attack took place in the central Buffer Zone district when Khawaja Izharul Hassan from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was hugging people after an Eid al-Adha prayer gathering but he was unharmed, senior police official Zulfiqar Larak told AFP.



Another senior police official, Pir Mohammad Shah, confirmed the shooting and said one of the gunmen was also killed when Hassan's second guard, who was also wounded in the attack, fired back.

...