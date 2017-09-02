Trump names former Navy aviator to head NASA

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday he plans to appoint James Bridenstine, a former navy pilot and Republican congressman, to head the U.S. space agency NASA.



Bridenstine, 42, who backed Trump during the U.S. presidential campaign, had long been considered the favorite for the job of NASA administrator.



Senator Bill Nelson, the ranking Democrat on the committee that oversees NASA, told the news site Politico the agency's new leader should be "a space professional, not a politician".



NASA's proposed 2018 budget comes to a little more than $19 billion.

