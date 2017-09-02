'Send Merkel home,' says right-wing rival in constituency battle



Vowing to "shove her off the throne", Leif-Erik Holm of the hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is mounting a robust challenge to Chancellor Angela Merkel in her constituency as she seeks re-election on Sept. 24 .



Merkel won the constituency with 56 percent of the vote at the last national election, in 2013 .



Salim Jarrah, 42, who came to Germany from Lebanon 21 years ago and runs a restaurant in the town, said Merkel was doing a good job of running the country.



In Roevershagen, some 50 miles (80 km) to the west, Merkel was met with a more hostile reception when she arrived for a walkabout at a shopping centre.

...