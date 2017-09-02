No decision yet on who gets Trump's pledge of disaster aid

The White House is still trying to decide who will get President Donald Trump's pledged $1 million donation for Harvey storm relief efforts, one of the largest gifts ever given by a president but one that has evoked his checkered charitable past.



White House officials said the donation would come from the president's personal fortune and not his business, the Trump Organization, or his charitable foundation.



Trump's history of charitable donations features bursts of generosity frequently overshadowed by failed promises and questions about the source of the gifts.



The president has claimed to be worth $10 billion while experts have pegged his fortunate at far less.



It was revealed that Trump frequently did not follow through on his charitable promises.



Trump, one of the nation's wealthiest presidents, has also pledged to donate his annual $400,000 salary to charity.

