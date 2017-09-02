Two suspects freed over French girl's wedding disappearance

French investigators have released two suspects held in connection with the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl during a wedding in the Alps nearly a week ago, as hundreds of people took part in a police-coordinated search on Saturday.



According to a source close to the investigation, the two suspects, both 34-year-old men who knew each other, were released on Friday evening.



On Saturday morning, more than 1,200 people were expected to participate in a "citizens' search" for signs of the girl's whereabouts, a private initiative organised via social media networks, and coordinated by about 15 gendarmes.



Police have interviewed about 250 people since Sunday, including most of the 180 guests at the wedding, as well as several others who attended parties held the same night at a nearby bar and church hall.

