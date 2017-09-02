Germany declines Turkish request to freeze Gulen assets: Spiegel

Germany has rejected a formal request from Turkey to freeze assets of members of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of orchestrating last year's failed coup, Germany's Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.



The move is likely to worsen already strained ties between the two NATO allies after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Germany should react decisively to Turkey's detention of two more German citizens on political charges.



The detentions have further strained ties between Germany and Turkey after relations hit a low when President Tayyip Erdogan said Merkel's Christian Democrats were enemies of Turkey and called on Turks in Germany to vote against major parties in this month's elections.



Bookings from Germany accounted for some 10 percent of Turkey's tourists this year.

