Moscow summons US diplomat to protest planned compound search

Russia on Saturday summoned the top US envoy in Moscow to protest a search it says American officials are planning at a diplomatic facility in Washington that is due to be shuttered.



The US has not confirmed whether it intends to search any of the Russian buildings.



The number of US diplomatic staff will now be capped at 455, the same number that Russia has in the United States.



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday Moscow is studying the latest US order to shutter the compounds and would then decide how to react.

