Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth

Astronaut Peggy Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday, wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance.



Whitson's 665 days off the planet -- 288 days on this mission alone -- exceeds that of any other American and any other woman worldwide.



Returning cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin logged even more time in space: 673 days over five missions.



The station's newest commander, Randy Bresnik, noted the outpost was losing 1,474 days of spaceflight experience with the departure of Whitson, Yurchikhin and Fischer.



Yurchikhin is now No. 7 on the world's all-time endurance list, followed by Whitson at No. 8 .



Whitson was supposed to fly back in June after a half-year in space.



Only one other American -- yearlong spaceman Scott Kelly -- has spent longer in space on a single mission.



Except for the past week, Whitson said her mission hurried by.

