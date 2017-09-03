Molotov cocktail thrown at Myanmar embassy in Indonesia

A molotov cocktail was thrown at Myanmar embassy in Indonesian capital of Jakarta in the early hours Sunday, Jakarta police said, causing a small fire.



A police officer patrolling a street behind the embassy spotted a fire on the second floor of the building at around 2:35 a.m. Jakarta time and alerted the police officers guarding the front gate of the embassy, according to a statement by Jakarta police Sunday.



Protests continued on Sunday in Jakarta's city central, with dozens of people under Islamic groups and activist groups calling Indonesian government to be actively involved in solving the human rights violation against the Rohingya community.

