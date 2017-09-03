Sara Netanyahu takes polygraph test over graft claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife has taken a voluntary lie detector test to try and dispel allegations she misused public funds, her lawyer said on Sunday.



National fraud squad detectives questioned Sara Netanyahu last month on suspicions she routinely claimed state payments for personal housekeeping expenses at the couple's official and private residences.



Under investigation is a suspicion that Netanyahu sought a secret deal with the publisher of top-selling daily Yediot Aharonot.



The investigations have have stirred Israeli politics and led to speculation over whether Netanyahu will eventually be forced to step down, which he is not formally obliged to do unless convicted.

