Sri Lanka defends diplomat facing war-crimes charges

Maithripala Sirisena told a convention of his Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) that he would not allow retired general Jagath Jayasuriya or any war veteran to be tried by any foreign entity.



A human rights group last week filed two cases in Colombia and Brazil against Jayasuriya, who until recently was Sri Lanka's ambassador to several South American countries.



Fonseka added that he was ready to testify against Jayasuriya who had told the local media Sunday that he had no direct role in combat operations during the final phase of the conflict.



International rights groups have said that at least 40,000 ethnic Tamil civilians were killed by security forces while crushing the rebels in the final months of the 37-year civil war.

...