DR Congo opposition leader returns to tensions

The leader of the opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, returned to Kinshasa Sunday just as police arrested some of his supporters during a demonstration.



Tshisekedi landed at the Ndjili airport around midday after a trip to Europe, a member of his team said.



He was to travel on to his residence in Kinshasa's Limete neighborhood, where earlier Sunday four opposition activists were arrested by police using teargas to break up an unauthorised demonstration.



Kinshasa police had said Saturday that they were banning Sunday's planned demonstration of the opposition coalition, saying they feared violent clashes.



The opposition parties have called for Kabila to step down.

