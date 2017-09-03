Texas governor estimates storm damage at $150 bln to $180 bln

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday said damage from Hurricane Harvey would exceed that of epic hurricanes Katrina or Sandy, likely reaching $150 billion to $180 billion.



Harvey, which came ashore on Aug. 25 as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in 50 years, has killed an estimated 47 people and displaced more than 1 million after causing wreckage in an area stretching for more than 300 miles (480 kms).



Speaking from the city's George R. Brown Convention Center, which once housed 10,000 flood refugees, he said there were "significantly less than 2,000" people staying there now.



In Beaumont, about 85 miles (140 km) east of Houston, officials were trying to repair a flood-damaged pumping station that caused the city of about 120,000 people to lose drinking water for days.



Nearly 200,000 homes have suffered flood damage and about 12,600 were destroyed, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Saturday.

