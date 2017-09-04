US warns N.Korea of 'military response'

The United States warned it could launch a "massive military response" to any threats from North Korea following Pyongyang's provocative detonation of what it claimed was a miniaturized hydrogen bomb.



Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke out on Sunday after North Korea carried out an unexpectedly strong nuclear test, more powerful than the bomb that levelled Hiroshima in 1945 .



The North -- which in July carried out two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches that apparently brought much of the US mainland into range -- hailed its test of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a rocket as "a perfect success".



While the United States has virtually no trade with the North, the burden of such sanctions would fall heavily on China, which buys about 90 percent of North Korean exports.



South Korean experts said the tremor near the North's main test site was five to six times stronger than that from a 10-kiloton test a year ago.

...