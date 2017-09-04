87,000 Rohingya refugees arrive in Bangladesh

The UN Monday said that 87,000 Rohingya refugees arrived in Bangladesh in the last 10 days.



This came as Around 300 protesters from Australia's Rohingya community have rallied outside Parliament House and called on the government to intervene to prevent violence against Myanmar's Muslim minority.



Several hundred Muslim women are also demonstrating outside Myanmar's embassy in Indonesia to protest the persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority.



Farida, a protest organizer who uses one name, called on the government of Muslim-majority Indonesia to put pressure on authorities in Myanmar to end the violence in Rakhine state.



Aid officials say relief camps are reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continue to pour into Bangladesh fleeing violence in western Myanmar.

