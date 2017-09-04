10 things to know today

BRICS leaders 'strongly deplore' N.Korea nuclear test



Syria army nears Daesh besieged enclave



The Syrian army battled Daesh (ISIS) on the edges of Deir al-Zor Monday, seeking to break the siege of a government enclave and oust the extremists from a key stronghold.



Zakka's 10 year Iranian prison sentence upheld



Born in Lebanon, Zakka -- also a permanent U.S. resident -- was detained while attending a conference he was invited to in Tehran in 2015 . He was issued with a $4.2 million fine and a 10-year prison sentence on charges of spying on behalf of the U.S. Read full story here.



China stocks end at fresh 20-month high despite N.Korea nuclear test



Philippine troops fighting Daesh (ISIS) affiliated rebels in a southern city have encountered armed resistance from women and children, the military said Monday, as troops make a final push to end a conflict that has raged for more than 100 days.

