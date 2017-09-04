French FM in Tripoli vows to help resolve Libya crisis

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held talks in Tripoli Monday pledging his country's support for efforts to resolve Libya's political and security chaos.



Le Drian said the visit was a follow-up to a July 25 accord sealed in Paris between the two main rivals in Libya, its U.N.-backed Government of National Accord head Fayez al-Sarraj and military strongman Khalifa Haftar who backs a rival administration in the east of the country.



Although the statement did not stipulate a date for elections, the French president said Sarraj and Haftar had "struck an agreement to hold elections next spring".



Following his German and British counterparts who visited Libya this summer, Le Drian said he would travel on to Misrata and then to the eastern cities of Benghazi and Tobruk.

...