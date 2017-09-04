Bangladeshi team in Manila to recover heist money

Bangladesh's central bank will send a team of officials to the Philippines on Tuesday to push for the recovery of more of the $81 million stolen from its account at the New York Federal Reserve last year and routed through a bank in Manila.



Bangladesh Bank has been able to retrieve only about $15 million of the money stolen in one of the world's biggest cyber heists.



RCBC was fined a record one billion pesos ($19.54 million) by the Philippine central bank for its failure to prevent the movement of the stolen money through its bank, while a top Bangladeshi investigator has said he suspected some IT technicians from the Dhaka-based bank helped the hackers carry out the heist.

...