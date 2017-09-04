Bad blood over Obamacare fight lingers as US Congress returns

When the U.S. Congress returns from summer vacation on Tuesday, for the first time in years gutting Obamacare will not be the main order of business on the healthcare agenda.



Republicans in Congress spent six months trying to make good on a seven-year campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, also a top campaign promise by President Donald Trump, while Democrats remained unanimously opposed.



If that continues, already-rocky relations between Trump and fellow Republicans could worsen.



Several congressional aides, lobbyists and industry officials said they were skeptical that lawmakers would be able to move past the bitter months-long Republican push to gut Obamacare and somehow achieve bipartisan cooperation on healthcare.



The Obamacare markets' problems have worsened amid conflicting messages from Trump and the Republicans' effort to dismantle the healthcare law.

...