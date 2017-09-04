Turkey frees one of Germans arrested 'for political reasons'

One of two German nationals arrested by Turkey for "political reasons" has been released, Berlin said Monday, as tensions intensified between the two NATO allies.



Foreign ministry officials said the German nationals were detained on Thursday for "political reasons".



On Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled that she had run out of patience, saying she did not see Turkey ever joining the EU, and that she "had never believed that it would happen".



She said she would discuss with EU counterparts whether to call off membership talks with Ankara, adding that Germany would also look at imposing economic restrictions on Turkey.

...