Suu Kyi and Myanmar face chorus of anger over Rohingya crisis

Once celebrated Nobel Peace Prize winner and civilian leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, faced growing criticism from leading international figures Monday over the displacement of nearly 90,000 people from the Rohingya Muslim minority.



Nearly 90,000 Rohingya have flooded into Bangladesh in the past 10 days following an uptick in fighting between militants and Myanmar's military in strife-torn western Rakhine state.



The recent violence, which began last October when a small Rohingya militant group ambushed border posts, is the worst Rakhine has witnessed in years, with the U.N. saying Myanmar's army may have committed ethnic cleansing in its response.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week accused Myanmar of "genocide" against the Rohingya.



The growing crisis threatens Myanmar's diplomatic relations, particularly with Muslim-majority countries in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia and Indonesia where there is profound public anger over the treatment of the Rohingya.



Defenders of Suu Kyi say she has limited ability to control Myanmar's notoriously abusive military, which under the junta-era constitution is effectively independent of civilian oversight.

