Authorities in Ivory Coast speculated Monday that a guard may have allowed nearly 100 inmates to escape a prison in the west African country, the latest in a string of jail breaks.



A prison source confirmed that the prison's main gate was left unlocked.



At least 96 inmates escaped the prison in the central town of Katiola between 0500 and 0600 GMT on Sunday, a security source said.



Yacouba, otherwise known as "Yacou the Chinese", was killed in February 2016 during an attempted jail break at Ivory Coast's main detention centre in Abidjan.

...