Spain attacks investigation focusing on international links

The investigation of attacks that killed 16 people in Barcelona and a nearby town is becoming increasingly international, as police piece together who ordered the carnage and how.



At the center of the probe is a mysterious imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, who went from trafficking people and drugs to secretly preaching jihad to young Muslims in northeastern Spain.



In addition to the 16 dead, more than 120 people were injured in the attacks, which were claimed by Daesh (ISIS). Spanish authorities say the cell has been fully dismantled, its members dead or under arrest, but they are still working to piece together how exactly the attacks coalesced.



Satty's first run-in with authorities in Spain dates to 2002, when he was arrested in the northern Africa enclave of Ceuta for using a forged passport to smuggle in a fellow Moroccan. The judge gave him a six-month suspended prison sentence.



Both Sattys came under investigation, and the imam's cellphone was tapped for at least a month in a related probe into document forgery.



While jailed in the same prison as one of the Madrid train bombers, Satty took part in a program for inmates "vulnerable for recruitment or radicalization," Spain's Interior Ministry told the AP.

