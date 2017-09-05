Alps kidnap victim got in his car, suspect claims

The suspect has denied any wrongdoing, saying Maelys briefly got into the car with another child and later returned to the party.



The disappearance of Maelys, who was wearing a white dress and carrying a cuddly toy on the night of the wedding, has caused shock in the Isere, a tranquil region of mountains, woods and lakes.



Sniffer dogs lost her scent in the car park outside the wedding venue, raising fears she was kidnapped and whisked away by car.



France Info radio reported that he was a former soldier.



The suspect was taken into custody last week along with a friend over inconsistencies in their account of the night's events.



"Confronted with testimony, findings and scientific evidence, he persisted in his denials and explanations," the public prosecutor's office in Grenoble said.



Investigators became interested in the man after it emerged he was missing from the party around the time Maelys disappeared.

