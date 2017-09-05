U.S. says NKorean leader begging for war

The United States Monday said countries trading with North Korea were aiding its "dangerous nuclear intentions" as the United Nations Security Council mulled even stronger sanctions for its largest-ever nuclear test.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a telephone call to scrap a warhead weight limit on South Korea's missiles, South Korea's presidential office said, enabling it to strike North Korea with greater force in the event of a military conflict.



Haley said the US. would circulate a new Security Council resolution on North Korea this week and wants a vote on it next Monday.



North Korea said it tested an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile Sunday, prompting a warning from U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis of a "massive military response" from the United States if it or its allies were threatened.



Asked about Trump's threat to punish countries that trade with North Korea, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China has dedicated itself to resolving the North Korean issue via talks, and China's efforts had been recognized.

