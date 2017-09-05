Wounded and afraid, Rohingya seek aid

With thousands of Rohingya refugees streaming daily across the swampy border into Bangladesh, one hospital was struggling Monday to treat dozens of men who had arrived with broken bones, bullet wounds and horrific stories of death.



Already, some 87,000 Rohingya Muslims have entered Bangladesh, fleeing violence in western Myanmar that erupted Aug. 25 .



Monday, at the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital about two hours from the border, doctors were treating 31 men who arrived "distressed and afraid" with broken bones and bullet wounds, mostly to their limbs, according to the resident medical officer Dr. Shaheen Abdur Rahman Choudhury.



Mohammad Arafat, 25, who had been treated for bullet wounds, told the Associated Press his village near the coastal town of Maungdaw was destroyed by about 50 soldiers, who he said opened fire indiscriminately and then set fire to homes and other buildings.

...