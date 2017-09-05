Danish submarine inventor in court over journalist's death

A Danish submarine inventor being held over the grisly death of Swedish journalist Kim Wall is to appear in a Copenhagen court on Tuesday, where the suspicions against him could be ramped up to murder.



Peter Madsen is expected to appear in person at the court hearing due to begin at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT), the Danish public prosecutor's office told AFP.



The court is expected to ask Madsen to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.



The Nautilus was the biggest private sub ever made when Madsen built it in 2008 with help from a group of volunteers.



The volunteers were engaged in a dispute over the Nautilus between 2014 and 2015 before members of the board decided to transfer the vessel's ownership to Madsen, according to the sub's website.

...