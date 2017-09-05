Caribbean islands, Florida brace for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma, barreling toward the Caribbean and the southern United States, was upgraded to a powerful Category 4 storm on Monday as islands in its path braced for a possible onslaught.



Irma, now packing 220 kph winds, also threatens the U.S. East Coast and Florida, which on Monday evening declared a state of emergency. The hurricane center expects Irma to reach southern Florida on Saturday.



Irma will be the second powerful hurricane to thrash the United States and its territories in as many weeks.



The U.S. island territory, home to about 3.4 million people, has 456 emergency shelters prepared to house up to 62,100 people.

