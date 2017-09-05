S.Korea continues military drills after N.Korean test

South Korean warships conducted live-fire exercises at sea Tuesday as Seoul continued its displays of military capability following U.S. warnings of a "massive military response" after North Korea detonated its largest-ever nuclear test explosion.



South Korea's presidential office also said Washington and Seoul have agreed to remove bilaterally agreed warhead restrictions on South Korean missiles, which would allow the South to develop more powerful weapons that would boost its pre-emptive strike capabilities against the North.



The heated words from the United States and the military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked pursuit of a viable arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles that can strike the United States.



South Korea has been seeking to obtain more powerful missiles while it pursues a so-called "kill chain" pre-emptive strike capability to cope with North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threat.



Since the late 1970s, South Korean missile developments have been limited by a bilateral "guideline" between the U.S. and South, and it was updated in 2012 to allow the South to increase the range of its weapons from 500 kilometers to 800 kilometers

...