Stormed-tossed Texans set to return to work as recovery picks up

Texas takes another step toward recovery from Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday when many residents return to work for the first time since the storm devastated the Houston area, killing around 60 people and putting tens of thousands into emergency shelters.



The storm first hit Corpus Christi in the south and traveled up the coast, dumping up to 129 cm of rain in places across the region and flooding homes and businesses.



U.S. gasoline prices fell in expectation that the area can get back on its feet after Harvey cut a path of destruction across more than 300 miles (480 km).



The Coast Guard allowed some barge traffic to enter Port Arthur, Texas, home of the country's largest oil refinery, and is considering allowing ships to enter on Tuesday, a spokesman said.



On Monday, the company said the Crosby Fire Department had lifted a 2.4-km evacuation zone around the plant, allowing people to return to their homes.



Some 190,000 homes were damaged and another 13,500 destroyed, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

...