BEIRUT

World

Stormed-tossed Texans set to return to work as recovery picks up

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 04: Homes remain flooded as Texas moved toward recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey on September 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Almost a week after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the city, some neighborhoods still remained flooded and without electricity. While downtown Houston is returning to business, thousands continue to live in shelters, hotels and other accommodations as they contemplate their future. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET,

Reuters

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here