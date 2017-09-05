Philippine police chief says no state policy to kill drug suspects

The Philippine police chief denied on Tuesday any policy to kill drug suspects, telling a Senate hearing into the bloodshed that President Rodrigo Duterte had never told him to "kill and kill".



Duterte took office in June last year after winning an election on a vow to get tough on drugs and crime. He soon launched a "war on drugs" in which thousands of people have been killed.



National police chief Ronald dela Rosa, called to testify at a Senate inquiry, dismissed any suggestion there was an official policy to summarily kill suspects.



According to police records, more than 3,800 people, most of them drug suspects, have died in police operations since July last year. Police say most were killed resisting arrest.

...