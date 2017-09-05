Head of Lesotho defense force shot dead

Lesotho's top military leader, Khoantle Mots'omots'o, and two senior officers were shot dead Tuesday at an army barracks, the government said.



Col. Tanki Mothae, the principal secretary for the defense force, told Reuters the two senior officers were under investigation for the murder of another former Lesotho defense commander in 2015 .



Zuma also said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) would send a ministerial fact-finding mission to Lesotho Thursday to assess the situation.

...