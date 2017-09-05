Mexico 'profoundly laments' U.S. move to end 'Dreamers' program

Mexico's Under Secretary for North America of the Foreign Ministry, Carlos Sada Solana is pictured before a press conference on September 5, 2017, in Mexico City. Mexico condemned US President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to end an amnesty for thousands of people brought illegally to the United States as children, expressing "deep worry" for the uncertainty they now face. "The Mexican government deeply regrets the cancellation" of the program known as DACA, the foreign ministry said in a sta