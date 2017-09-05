Mexico 'profoundly laments' U.S. move to end 'Dreamers' program

Summary
The Mexican government said on Tuesday it "profoundly laments" U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to phase out a popular program that shields hundreds of thousands of young unauthorized migrants from deportation.
A majority of the nearly 800,000 young men and women who were brought into the United States illegally as children and protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are Mexican nationals, or some 625,000, according to Carlos Sada, Mexico's deputy foreign minister.'
