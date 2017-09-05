UN chief steps up pressure on Myanmar to end violence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appealed to Myanmar's authorities to put an end to the violence in Rakhine state and take steps to provide Muslim Rohingyas there with "a normal life".



The United Nations has repeatedly called on Myanmar to grant the Rohingya rights, and a recent UN report said the brutal crackdown against the Muslim minority could amount to crimes against humanity.



The UN children's agency UNICEF said 80 percent of the Rohingya refugees who had fled to Bangladesh were women and children.



Guterres wrote to the UN Security Council, calling for a strong message to be sent to Myanmar on the need to end the violence in Rakhine.

