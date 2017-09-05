Nuke deal allows Iran to become new N.Korea

Washington's ambassador to the United Nations warned Tuesday that, if left unchanged, the Iran nuclear deal could allow Tehran to pose the same kind of missile threat to U.S. cities as North Korea.



Under a 2015 deal signed by Iran and six world powers, Tehran is supposed to roll back its nuclear program and submit to inspections in return for Washington and its allies lifting some sanctions.



If, as seems increasingly likely, Trump now decides next month to declare that Iran is in breach of the agreement, Congress will then have 60 days to debate whether to re-impose some or all sanctions.



European capitals would oppose this, arguing the agreement is still the best mechanism to restrain even an untrustworthy Iran's nuclear ambitions and that world powers should stand by signed agreements.

...