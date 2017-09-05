Brazil expected to slash interest rate another 1%

Brazil's central bank is likely to slash its key interest rate Wednesday by a percentage point to 8.25 percent, the eighth consecutive cut as the country slowly exits a painful recession, analysts say.



The one percentage point fall in the base Selic rate predicted by markets would match a previous cut in July.



Markets expect 3.38 percent price rises for this year, meaning the government will easily beat its target of 4.5 percent inflation.



Analysts believe this week that Brazil will wind up 2017 with 0.5 percent GDP growth, up from the 0.39 percent that had been forecast before the second quarter statistics came in last week.

