Four U.K. army members linked to neo-Nazi group arrested

Four serving members of the army were arrested under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of being members of a banned far-right group, British defense officials and police said Tuesday.



The West Midlands Counterterrorism Unit said officers had arrested four people in central England alleged to be members of the neo-Nazi group National Action. The group is banned in the U.K., and an official list of banned groups describes it as "virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic".



Britain's Defense Ministry confirmed that the four men are serving members of the army.



Membership or inviting support for National Action is a criminal offense that carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

