U.S. options on Pyongyang narrow further

Sanctions on North Korea have been tried, and failed.



Trump dispatched Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Sunday to warn of a "massive military response" if the North keeps threatening the U.S., while Trump hinted in a call with Japan's leader that the U.S. could even deploy its own nuclear arsenal.



Many countries do business with North Korea – especially China, a top U.S. trading partner and economic behemoth.



SANCTIONS AND ISOLATIONA total trade shutdown aside, the U.S. has worked for years to squeeze Pyongyang financially and encouraged others to do the same – especially China.



Anthony Ruggiero, a sanctions expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the next logical step is for the U.S. to impose "secondary sanctions" targeting banks or businesses in China that do business with North Korea, a tactic the U.S. used effectively to push Iran to the table over its nuclear program several years ago.



In the past, talks with the North have failed to prevent it from advancing its weapons program for long, and the U.S. has accused Pyongyang of cheating on an earlier agreement.

...