NKorea upgrades arsenal, warns U.S. of ‘gift packages’

A top North Korean diplomat warned Tuesday that his country is ready to send "more gift packages" to the United States as world powers struggled for a response to Pyongyang's latest nuclear weapons test.



Sanctions have done little to stop North Korea boosting its nuclear and missile capacity as it faces off with U.S. President Donald Trump who has vowed to stop Pyongyang from being able to hit the mainland United States with a nuclear weapon.



South Korea said Tuesday an agreement with its ally the United States to scrap a weight limit on its warheads would help it respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.



North Korea says it needs to develop its weapons to defend against what it sees as U.S. aggression.



Trump and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, agreed Monday to scrap a warhead weight limit on South Korea's missiles, South Korea's presidential office said, enabling it to strike North Korea with greater force in the event of war.

