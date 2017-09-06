Myanmar laying landmines near Bangladesh border: govt sources in Dhaka

Myanmar has been laying landmines across a section of its border with Bangladesh, said two government sources in Dhaka, adding that the purpose may have been to prevent the return of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence.



Manzurul Hassan Khan, a Bangladesh border guard officer, told Reuters earlier that two blasts were heard on Tuesday on the Myanmar side, after two on Monday fuelled speculation that Myanmar forces had laid land mines.



Reuters was unable to independently verify that the planted devices were land mines and that there was any link to the Myanmar army.



Myanmar army has not commented on the blasts near the border.



A Myanmar military source said landmines were laid along the border in the 1990s to prevent trespassing and the military had since tried to remove them, but none had been planted recently.

