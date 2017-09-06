Immigrants accuse Trump govt of betrayal



They grew up in America and are working or going to school here.



Now, almost 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or overstayed their visas could see their lives upended after the Trump administration announced Tuesday it is ending the Obama-era program that protected them from deportation.



The Trump administration and other DACA opponents argue that it is up to Congress to decide how to deal with such immigrants.



Late Tuesday night, Trump tweeted, however, that he might get involved in the issue if Congress does not come up with legislation.



Trump's action received harsh reviews among those in Houston who have been helping immigrants navigate disaster relief amid fears of ramped-up deportations in the new administration. The city is home to more than a half-million immigrants in the country illegally, and one DACA recipient described at a news conference how her family lost everything in the storm.



Carla Chavarria, 24, is a Phoenix entrepreneur who owns a digital marketing firm and a fitness apparel line. She came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 7 .

...