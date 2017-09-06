NATO forces in Afghanistan apologise for 'highly offensive' propaganda leaflet

A senior U.S. commander in Afghanistan apologised on Wednesday for a "highly offensive" propaganda leaflet which contained a passage from the Quran used in the Taliban militants' banner superimposed on to the image of a dog.



The dog is considered unclean in Islam and associating an image of the animal with one of the religion's most sacred texts prompted indignation.



The image, distributed by U.S. forces in Parwan province, north of Kabul on Tuesday, showed a white dog with a section of the Taliban's banner superimposed on its side fleeing from the lion.



So-called information operations conducted by government and coalition forces have long been used to try to persuade local people to turn against the Taliban and other insurgent groups.

