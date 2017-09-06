Asylum detainees awarded $56 mn in Australia class action

Asylum seekers and refugees held in a remote Pacific camp were Wednesday awarded Aus $70 million ($56 million) for being illegally detained and treated negligently, in Australia's largest human rights class action settlement.



Justice Cameron Macaulay told the court the settlement was "fair and reasonable".



The Manus centre is due to shut next month after a PNG Supreme Court ruling last year declared that holding people there was unconstitutional.



Some 72 percent, or 1,383, of the 1,923 detainees held at the centre from November 2012 to December 2014 joined the class action, with the court approving a two-and-half-week extension, allowing others to register if they chose.

...